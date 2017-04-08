La Conferencia “Desafiando a la Modernidad Capitalista III” dará comienzo el 14 de abril

La tercera edición de la conferencia sobre las ideas desarrolladas por el movimiento kurdo tendrá lugar entre el 14 y el 16 de abril en la ciudad alemana de Hamburgo.
Esta edición, bajo el título “Descubriendo la Modernidad Democrática – Resistencia, Rebelión y Construcción de lo Nuevo”, el evento acogerá a importantes pensadores y activistas de todo el mundo.
El comunicado de prensa del comité de organización dice:
“El capitalismo está atrapado en una crisis estructural y pierde legitimidad en todo el mundo, al tiempo que se afirma que no hay otras opciones. Pero, al mismo tiempo, los movimientos derechistas y reaccionarios se erigen como alternativas.
Pero hay otras posibilidades distintas a estas aparentes alternativas. En Rojava/Norte de Siria no sólo ha sido posible no tomar partido, sino establecer una “tercera vía” propia. La construcción de un sistema no patriarcal y un orden económico democrático parece estar a su alcance y tiene la oportunidad de establecerse de manera permanente.
Tales “terceras vías” son posibles en todas las partes del mundo. En nuestra tercera conferencia queremos presentar, arrojar luz sobre ellas, examinarlas y discutirlas.
La tercera conferencia “Desafiando la Modernidad Capitalista III: Descubriendo la Modernidad Democrática – Resistencia, Rebelión y Construcción de lo Nuevo” se celebra durante la Semana Santa -14-16 de abril 2017- en Hamburgo (Alemania).
Las dos últimas conferencias reunieron no sólo a intelectuales de primer orden, sino que también dieron a jóvenes activistas, estudiantes y académicos la oportunidad de presentar sus ideas. En esta tercera conferencia queremos, una vez más, construir puentes entre todos ellos y los movimientos en Kurdistán y en todo el mundo”.
Las sesiones incluirán discusiones sobre historia, igualdad de género, autodefensa, ecología, estatismo y feminismo.
El evento también contará con traducción simultánea en varios idiomas.
Para más información: http://www.networkaq.net/
Program
14 April 2017 – Friday
- 08:00–10:00 Registration
- 10:00–10:30 Opening – Mezopotamia Modern Dance Group 10:30–11:30
- Welcoming Speeches and Messages
- Rolf Becker
- Prof. Frank Adlof
- Hamburg People’s Council
- Havin Guneser
- Prof. John Holloway (by video)
12:00–14:00 Session I
Breaking Down the Mindset of Capitalist Civilization
Moderator: Rahila Gupta
- 500 years or 5000? And Why it matters? – Fabian Scheidler
- A continuous State of War: Capitalism is Anti-Nature, Anti-Society and anti-Women – TBA
- Construction of Fear and “Human Surplus” – Dawn Paley
- Society of the spectacle: Arts, sports, sex and capturing the mind through media and information Monopoly – Ferda Çetin
- Call for papers: Genealogy of the State
Öcalan and Bakunin: An incomplete discussion – Carlos Pazmiño
16:00–18:00 Session II
Beyond State: Thinking and Building Alternatives
Moderator: Debbie Bookchin
- Call for Papers: Philosophy of History
Acknowledging the history of now and understanding it and building tomorrow – Özlem Ekinbaş
- The Geist of Democratic Civilization: Jineology and Sociology of Freedom – Haskar Kırmızıgül
- Democratic Nation: Defining Nation Outside the Boundaries of Patriarchy – Reimar Heider
- Self-Defence: De-constructing how the society is left defenceless–the Mind and the Body – Hanım Engizek
Discussion 18:00 – 19:00 Ends for the day
15 April 2017 – Saturday
09:30–11:30 Session III
Ways of Building and Defending the New
Moderator: TBA
- Re-Thinking Resistance: Smashing Bureaucracies and Classes – Prof. David Graeber
- Dispersing Power: How to prevent the monopolization of power – Raul Zibechi
- “Resist, Revolt and Build the New” – Zilan Yagmur
- How to Move Ahead: Extraordinary State Terror and State Violence while making Revolution – Fuat Kav
- Call for Papers: Moral and Political Society
Stages of Liberation: Kurdistan and Fanon’s Concept of Anti-Colonial Revolution – Miguel Joaquin
Discussion 12:00 – 13:00
- Lunch Break 13:00 – 14:30
14:30–18:00 Session IV
Working-groups and Work-shops
18:00 – 19:00 Break
19:00–20:30 Evening Activity – Performances by Women Dengbêj and Mesopotamia Dance
16 April 2017 – Sunday
10:00–12:00 Session V
Capitalism CAN be Overcome: Imagine the “Unimaginable”
Moderator: Silke Helfrich
- Commoning and Self-Sustenance – TBA
- Local decisions and regional democratic confederalism (breaking with the logic of nation-state) – Eleanor Finley
- Matriarchy (breaking with the logic of patriarchy) – Halime Kurt
- Breaking with the logic of militarism – Salih Muslim
- Call for papers: Ecological economy, city and countryside Agriculture and Food: Contradictions and Solutions – Cora Roelofs
Discussion 12:00 – 13:00
- Lunch Break 13:00 – 14:30
15:00–17:00 Session VI
Democratic Modernity: Perspectives Ahead
Moderator: TBA
Abdullah Öcalan
Fouza Yousif (North Syria Federation)
Cassia Figueiredo Bechara (MST Brazil)
People’s congress (Colombia)
The Internationalists of Rojava
Zapatistas – TBC
Quincy Saul
Discussions 17:00 – 18:00 18:00–18:15
Closing Note
Fuente: Kurdish Question.com
Fecha de publicación original: 05/04/2017
Traducido por Rojava Azadî