La Conferencia “Desafiando a la Modernidad Capitalista III” dará comienzo el 14 de abril

La tercera edición de la conferencia sobre las ideas desarrolladas por el movimiento kurdo tendrá lugar entre el 14 y el 16 de abril en la ciudad alemana de Hamburgo.

Esta edición, bajo el título “Descubriendo la Modernidad Democrática – Resistencia, Rebelión y Construcción de lo Nuevo”, el evento acogerá a importantes pensadores y activistas de todo el mundo.

El comunicado de prensa del comité de organización dice:

“El capitalismo está atrapado en una crisis estructural y pierde legitimidad en todo el mundo, al tiempo que se afirma que no hay otras opciones. Pero, al mismo tiempo, los movimientos derechistas y reaccionarios se erigen como alternativas.

Pero hay otras posibilidades distintas a estas aparentes alternativas. En Rojava/Norte de Siria no sólo ha sido posible no tomar partido, sino establecer una “tercera vía” propia. La construcción de un sistema no patriarcal y un orden económico democrático parece estar a su alcance y tiene la oportunidad de establecerse de manera permanente.

Tales “terceras vías” son posibles en todas las partes del mundo. En nuestra tercera conferencia queremos presentar, arrojar luz sobre ellas, examinarlas y discutirlas.

La tercera conferencia “Desafiando la Modernidad Capitalista III: Descubriendo la Modernidad Democrática – Resistencia, Rebelión y Construcción de lo Nuevo” se celebra durante la Semana Santa -14-16 de abril 2017- en Hamburgo (Alemania).

Las dos últimas conferencias reunieron no sólo a intelectuales de primer orden, sino que también dieron a jóvenes activistas, estudiantes y académicos la oportunidad de presentar sus ideas. En esta tercera conferencia queremos, una vez más, construir puentes entre todos ellos y los movimientos en Kurdistán y en todo el mundo”.

Las sesiones incluirán discusiones sobre historia, igualdad de género, autodefensa, ecología, estatismo y feminismo.

El evento también contará con traducción simultánea en varios idiomas.

Para más información: http://www.networkaq.net/

Program

14 April 2017 – Friday

08:00–10:00 Registration

10:00–10:30 Opening – Mezopotamia Modern Dance Group 10:30–11:30

Welcoming Speeches and Messages

Rolf Becker

Prof. Frank Adlof

Hamburg People’s Council

Havin Guneser

Prof. John Holloway (by video)

12:00–14:00 Session I

Breaking Down the Mindset of Capitalist Civilization

Moderator: Rahila Gupta

500 years or 5000? And Why it matters? – Fabian Scheidler A continuous State of War: Capitalism is Anti-Nature, Anti-Society and anti-Women – TBA Construction of Fear and “Human Surplus” – Dawn Paley Society of the spectacle: Arts, sports, sex and capturing the mind through media and information Monopoly – Ferda Çetin Call for papers: Genealogy of the State

Öcalan and Bakunin: An incomplete discussion – Carlos Pazmiño

16:00–18:00 Session II

Beyond State: Thinking and Building Alternatives

Moderator: Debbie Bookchin

Call for Papers: Philosophy of History

Acknowledging the history of now and understanding it and building tomorrow – Özlem Ekinbaş The Geist of Democratic Civilization: Jineology and Sociology of Freedom – Haskar Kırmızıgül Democratic Nation: Defining Nation Outside the Boundaries of Patriarchy – Reimar Heider Self-Defence: De-constructing how the society is left defenceless–the Mind and the Body – Hanım Engizek

Discussion 18:00 – 19:00 Ends for the day

15 April 2017 – Saturday

09:30–11:30 Session III

Ways of Building and Defending the New

Moderator: TBA

Re-Thinking Resistance: Smashing Bureaucracies and Classes – Prof. David Graeber Dispersing Power: How to prevent the monopolization of power – Raul Zibechi “Resist, Revolt and Build the New” – Zilan Yagmur How to Move Ahead: Extraordinary State Terror and State Violence while making Revolution – Fuat Kav Call for Papers: Moral and Political Society

Stages of Liberation: Kurdistan and Fanon’s Concept of Anti-Colonial Revolution – Miguel Joaquin

Discussion 12:00 – 13:00

Lunch Break 13:00 – 14:30

14:30–18:00 Session IV

Working-groups and Work-shops

18:00 – 19:00 Break

19:00–20:30 Evening Activity – Performances by Women Dengbêj and Mesopotamia Dance

16 April 2017 – Sunday

10:00–12:00 Session V

Capitalism CAN be Overcome: Imagine the “Unimaginable”

Moderator: Silke Helfrich

Commoning and Self-Sustenance – TBA Local decisions and regional democratic confederalism (breaking with the logic of nation-state) – Eleanor Finley Matriarchy (breaking with the logic of patriarchy) – Halime Kurt Breaking with the logic of militarism – Salih Muslim Call for papers: Ecological economy, city and countryside Agriculture and Food: Contradictions and Solutions – Cora Roelofs

Discussion 12:00 – 13:00

Lunch Break 13:00 – 14:30

15:00–17:00 Session VI

Democratic Modernity: Perspectives Ahead

Moderator: TBA

Abdullah Öcalan

Fouza Yousif (North Syria Federation)

Cassia Figueiredo Bechara (MST Brazil)

People’s congress (Colombia)

The Internationalists of Rojava

Zapatistas – TBC

Quincy Saul

Discussions 17:00 – 18:00 18:00–18:15

Closing Note

Fuente: Kurdish Question.com

Fecha de publicación original: 05/04/2017

Traducido por Rojava Azadî

