Şehîd Şevger Ara Makhno – Caído en la defensa de Afrin

Nuestro compañero anarquista y amigo Şevger Ara Makhno llegó a Rojava el 20 de Enero del 2018 para tomar parte de esta revolución. Sólo el día antes de que el ejército del estado turco y sus proxis yihadista hubieran comenzado la invasión de la región autónoma de Afrin, un área que había permanecido en paz durante siete años de guerra y que se había convertido en una base para la revolución de Rojava y en un refugio seguro para cientos de miles de refugiados procedentes de todas partes de Siria. Mientras que el AKP y sus aliados cada vez más violentamente empujan a Turquía hacia el fascismo y los militares rompen brutalmente la insurrección en el norte de Kurdistán, Rojava y especialmente Afrin se convirtió en un faro de esperanza y resistencia para todos aquellos que desafiaron el régimen de Erdogan.

El compañero Şevger era originario de Turquía, quería apasionadamente unirse a esta resistencia en el frente de batalla. Recibió una formación militar básica en el cantón de Cizîre y el 19 de febrero llegó en Afrin, donde inmediatamente tomó parte en la defensa. Como parte de las Fuerzas Contra el Fascismo en Afrin (AFFA), una unidad de revolucionarios internacionalistas en las YPG, se enfrentó a los invasores en las cercanías de la ciudad de Raco, en el noroeste de Afrin. El 4 de marzo el compañero Şevger había tomado posición en una colina fuera de la aldea de Berbêne, listo para defenderla del avance de los fascistas. Fue allí alrededor 8:00 que él y dos compañeros de las YPG fueron golpeados por un ataque aéreo. Los tres perdieron la vida. Conforme a los deseos de su familia no será publicada su imagen y su identidad legal, para proteger a la gente cercana a él de la represión. Lamentamos la pérdida de nuestro compañero y expresamos nuestras condolencias a todos sus amigos, familia y todos los que tuvieron la fortuna de compartir su vida con esta gran persona e inspirador. La gente de Rojava y del norte de Siria y todos aquellos que luchan por la libertad y por el fin de la opresión en el Medio Oriente y más allá nunca podremos olvidarlo. Sabemos que él seguirá viviendo mientras que su amor y su pasión continuen prosperando en nuestros corazones.

¡Şehîd Namirin!

¡Bi hev re heta hetayî – anarşîst û apocî!

Si tu corazón es libre el suelo sobre el que estás es tierra liberada.

¡Defiéndela!

Compañeros del anarquista Şehîd Şevger – Rojava, 21 de marzo de 2018

Şehîd Şevger quería tener "La Makhnovtchina" en su ceremonía. Os la dejamos aquí para que podaís escucharla.

Así mismo también dos poemas que sus compañeros y amigos han escrito en su memoria.

Ara The light disappeared and I see nothing but darkness the winter is over but I feel cold I could almost hear the steps as you go miss your words, your smile full of brightness still cannot believe you left this world On the rooftop - the same one where you sat endless sky, wanning Luna, ocean of stars deep, shiny, magial - I see your eyes see you smiling, relaxed, coffee and a cigarette it hurts, on this roof nor in Rojava - we never met Şevger, the Nightwalker - it suits you indeed running quietly through the night hidden yet illuminating our path with you light the sparks of friendship, solidarity, care and hevalty for collective liberation always determined to fight your heart has been free and the ground you stand on liberated territory we won't forget but defend it Brother, beautiful child of mother Earth you flew like water with fire in your heart your flesh turned into soil again feeling your spirit when wind strokes my hair your soul became an element Ara, one of many goddess names for freedom, anarchy fighting with rage and love we are all night walkers rest in power dear Şhevger

How many tears one can cry? Those tears alone could move back the waters of Tigris and Euphrate way back to its springs and then up again to the foothills of Ararat into how many bits a heart can be broken? with shaking hands we will collect them those shattered bits will become our teeth, so we can still bite if we have nothing else. this warrior’s heart was burning with passion its glow joined with the nevroz fires for ever will lit the nights so we can see the path to freedom and walk it with our heads up. that fire is heating up our hearts with rage so hot that it could melt out of ones chest Nightwalker, you’ll walk with us. They can never kill you. and while passion will melt their tanks the tears - they will turn the desert green.

